Azerbaijani FM meets colleagues from NAM at 76 session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Within the 76 session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held bilateral meetings with colleagues from the Non-Aligned Movement member countries, Trend reports via press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijani FM held meetings with FM of Madagascar Patrick Rajoelina, FM of Nicaragua - Denis Moncada Colindres, and FM of Cape Verde - Rui Figueiredo Soares.

Parties expressed satisfaction with the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Non-Aligned Movement member countries in various spheres.

The sides discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the cultural, tourism, transport, humanitarian, economic spheres, and also noted the importance of developing cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on issues of cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international organizations, and the agenda of the 76 session of the UN General Assembly.

The priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement were discussed.

Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries in the field of combating the coronavirus pandemic, with half of it coming from the Non-Aligned Movement member states, Bayramov noted.

Information about the scholarship program that allows citizens of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries to receive higher education in Azerbaijan was provided as well.

The parties highly appreciated the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the organization and the initiatives of global importance put forward by the President of Azerbaijan as Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.

In addition, the sides exchanged opinions on topical issues on the international agenda, including the regional situation.

Azerbaijani FM informed his colleagues about the 44-day war, which began on September 27 last year in response to another aggression by Armenia, and the trilateral statement of November 10 and its implementation.

The Azerbaijani Minister, speaking about the stage of post-conflict recovery and reconstruction, noted that a new framework for security and cooperation has been formed, which opens up new opportunities for the development and prosperity of the region.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.