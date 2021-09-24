Azerbaijani president: We took many of captured tanks not even in battle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to editor-in-chief of Russian influential "Natsionalnaya oborona" magazine, well-known military expert Igor Korotchenko, Trend reports.

“The Armenian side has very few civilian casualties, about 30, according to our data. And they, in my opinion, do not dispute this data. And the majority of them – these were the civilians who were near artillery pieces – brought ammunition and fired from them themselves. You are absolutely right that the use of “Bayraktars” helped us a lot in conducting the hostilities, clearing the path for the penetration of our armed forces and occupying new positions, as well as minimizing losses. During the war, we destroyed and captured 366 tanks as spoils of war. Also, a huge number of armored vehicles and artillery pieces were destroyed. The very sight of “Bayraktars” instilled horror in the enemy and we took many of the captured tanks not even in battle. In other words, an Armenian tank moved to a position, but then its crew jumped out of it tanks and scattered, because they were afraid of being hit by a “Bayraktar”. We demonstrated this on the Internet practically every day. And this, of course, terrified the military. Therefore, many tanks, as I said, were simply abandoned by them,” the head of state noted.