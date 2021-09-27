Turkey's deputy national defense minister on visit in Azerbaijan to pay respect to martyrs of Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Deputy Minister of National Defense of Turkey Muhsin Dere is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Turkish Embassy in the country said on Twitter, Trend reports on Sept.27.

During the visit, Dere went to the Martyrs' Alley and the Memorial to Turkish soldiers in Baku, the embassy tweeted.

The decision was made to annually mark September 27 as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan, upon President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s order dated December 2, 2020, as a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and sacrificing their lives, who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.