Long live brave brothers who reunited Karabakh with Azerbaijan – Turkish FM (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Long live brave brothers who reunited Karabakh region with Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s message on Twitter, in connection with the anniversary of the beginning of the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war.
Cavusoglu tweeted that the first step towards the victory by Azerbaijan was taken a year ago.
Turkish foreign minister honored the memory of heroic Azerbaijani martyrs.
