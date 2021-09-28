I believe that within two years we will do all work in connection with creation of Zangazur corridor - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28

Trend:

We in Azerbaijan have started large-scale work in connection with the creation of the Zangazur corridor. Both a railway and a road are being built to Zangilan. Airports are under construction. Therefore, I believe that within two years we will do all the work in our territory because the scope of work is quite large, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Turkish Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.

“The trilateral meeting was held in Moscow at the beginning of this year, in January. This meeting mainly discussed issues related to the post-war period because only two months have passed since the war. There have been no trilateral meetings at the presidential level since then. But a working group was set up at the level of deputy prime ministers. This group primarily dealt with matters related to the opening of the Zangazur corridor. However, in June Armenia considered its participation in this group to have been completed. It said that this was related to the elections. The elections were held there in June. Following this, in mid-August, the group met for the first time and will probably meet again next month,” President Aliyev said.

“I think that this is an important format because although there is no result yet, there is at least some kind of contact. In the current circumstances, contacts are a necessary tool because many issues can be resolved during these discussions. We in Azerbaijan have started large-scale work in connection with the creation of the Zangazur corridor. Both a railway and a road are being built to Zangilan. Airports are under construction. Therefore, I believe that within two years we will do all the work in our territory because the scope of work is quite large. The length of the railway and the road in the territory of Armenia is 40 kilometers. This can be built in a year or a year and a half. So we are waiting for that,” the head of state said.