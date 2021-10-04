October 4 - Jabrayil's liberation day will forever remain in our history - Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.4
Trend:
October 4 - the day of the liberation of Jabrayil will forever remain in the history of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
President Aliyev made the remark at a meeting with public representatives of the Jabrayil district.
