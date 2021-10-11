I suggest that NAM Member States think about idea of NAM’s institutionalization - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11

I suggest that the NAM Member States think about the idea of NAM’s institutionalization, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the high-level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in video format, Trend reports.

“We have suggested convening a high-level meeting of the NAM Member States to exchange views and formulate the position of the Movement concerning the post-COVID-19 period. It would be rational for the NAM to advocate for the creation of a UN High-Level Panel on Global Recovery from the Covid-19,” the head of state said.

“Azerbaijani chairmanship takes steps to develop cooperation among parliamentarians of the NAM Member States. A week ago, the chairmanship inaugurated the NAM Youth Network. I suggest that the NAM Member States think about the idea of NAM’s institutionalization. Azerbaijan, in its capacity as the chair, will hold consultations to collect views of the NAM Member States to this end,” President Aliyev said.