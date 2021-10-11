Azerbaijan establishes State Maritime and Port Agency - presidential decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.11
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on some measures in connection with improving management in the field of maritime transport on October 11, Trend reports.
According to the document, on the basis of the State Maritime Agency under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, as well as "Center for the Safety of Navigation" and "Department of Transport and Technical Management" public legal entities, "State Maritime and Port Agency" public legal entity is created under Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.
The full content of the decree can be found here.
