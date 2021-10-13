Non-military convoy on Azerbaijan's Sugovushan-Kalbajar route shelled by illegal Armenian troops (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
Trend:
A non-military convoy moving from Sugovushan to Kalbajar in Azerbaijan came under fire from illegal Armenian armed formations, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on October 13.
The photos below showcase an SUV, riddled with bullets, which was accompanying the mentioned convoy.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Non-military convoy on Azerbaijan's Sugovushan-Kalbajar route shelled by illegal Armenian troops (PHOTO)
Italy was one of the first countries to be involved in reconstruction of liberated lands - Azerbaijani president
We reject all accusations about Azerbaijan bringing Israel to liberated territories - Azerbaijani president
European Union very actively involved and shows big interest in our transportation potential - President Aliyev
Telecom operators of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO)
Bakcell introduced journalists to latest trends and innovations in mobile telecommunications (PHOTO/VIDEO)