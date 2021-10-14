Heads Azerbaijani, Turkish Security Councils to discuss Shusha declaration in Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.14

Trend:

Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov is on an official visit to Turkey's Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Seyfulla Hacimuftioglu, Trend reports.

The purpose of the visit is to develop cooperation between the relevant structures of the two countries in accordance with the provisions of the Shusha Declaration and to discuss topical issues of mutual interest.

At a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Usubov noted with satisfaction the highest level of ties between the two fraternal and friendly countries, including in the political, economic, legal, and security spheres.

He stressed that these relations are aimed at strengthening peace in the region.

The visit started on Oct. 13 and will end on Oct.14.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey was signed on June 15 this year by presidents of the countries Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Azerbaijan's Shusha city liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.