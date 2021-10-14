Azerbaijan intercepts UAV of illegal Armenian armed detachments (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14
Trend:
A quadcopter belonging to illegal Armenian armed detachments was intercepted and shot down by Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The ministry said the UAV was launched from the territory of Azerbaijan where currently Russian peacekeeping forces are stationed, for carrying out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Fuzuli district.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Russia consistently advocates strict observance of all provisions of trilateral agreements on Karabakh - MFA
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel on October 14, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)