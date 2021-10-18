Qatari companies might participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

The potential of attracting Qatari companies to restoration and creation work in the Azerbaijan territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] was discussed, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports on Oct.18.

Bayramov made the remark during the joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

According to the Azerbaijani diplomat, during the meeting, cooperation in a number of areas, including tourism, was discussed.

“There were also productive discussions on regional security issues,” he added.