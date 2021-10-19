Azerbaijan's defense minister visits newly established commando military unit (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

According to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, activities on increasing the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army is underway, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

On October 19, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials of the ministry visited the recently established operational (commando) military unit.

The defense minister met with the disabled veterans of the second Karabakh war invited to the opening ceremony and inquired about their problems. Then, the ceremony of presenting berets to the military personnel who have participated a long-term Commando Courses in Turkey was held.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister noted that the courses contributing to the professional development of the Azerbaijani servicemen will be continued.

The minister watched the exemplary performances of the commandos after inspecting the training center in the territory of the military unit.

In the end, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense had lunch with the military personnel.