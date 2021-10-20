Azerbaijani president, First lady view process of construction of International Airport in Zangilan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva made a trip to Zangilan district on October 20, Trend reports.
The head of state and the first lady watched the process of construction of the International Airport in Zangilan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with public representatives of Zangilan
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions in military unit of State Border Guard Service in Zangilan district
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view work done under "smart village" project in Aghali village
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from meeting with former IDPs from Fuzuli (VIDEO)