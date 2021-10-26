You are going to Armenian border, aren't you? You will go further - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan view the progress of construction work on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, Trend reports.

The heads of states laid the foundation for the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangazur corridor).

Chairman of the State Agency for Highways of Azerbaijan Saleh Mammadov informed the heads of states about the work being done.

“You are going to the Armenian border, aren't you? You will go further,” Erdogan said.

“Yes, we will move to the other side. With Allah's help, we will go all the way to Istanbul, to Europe. May Allah protect you,” Mammadov said.