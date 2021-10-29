Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament sends congratulatory letter to Chairman of Turkey’s Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

On October 28, the chairman of the Milli Mejlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, sent a letter of congratulations to the chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (VNST) on the occasion of the Republic Day, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Milli Mejlis.

According to the information, Sahiba Gafarova congratulated Mustafa Sentop and the members of the VNST, as well as the fraternal Turkish people on the 98th anniversary of the establishment of Turkey on her behalf and on behalf of all the deputies of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan. Gafarova expressed her wishes for continued prosperity, progress, peace and well-being.

In her letter, the Chairperson of the Milli Mejlis also expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, which has passed the test of time, will continue to grow stronger, becoming a guarantee of security, peace and stability in the region.