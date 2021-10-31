Brazilian Senator honored memory of civilians killed as result of Armenian terror in Ganja (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31
Trend:
Head of the Brazilian-Azerbaijani Friendship Group on Interparliamentary Cooperation of the Senate of the Brazilian National Congress Antonio Anastasia paid a visit to Ganja, Trend reports.
The head of the friendship group visited the territories in Ganja, where terrorist acts were committed by the Armenian Armed Forces during the 44-day Second War.
Antonio Anastasia was informed about the Armenian terror. The guest, as a sign of respect for the memory of the victims, laid flowers at the destroyed place.
