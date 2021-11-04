Azerbaijan - country paying great attention to economic, social, social events – Turkish MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a country that pays great attention to economic, social and public events, the former head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Rector of Ankara University, Professor Necdet Unuvar told reporters on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum, titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports on Nov. 4.

"At the forum, we will discuss the processes taking place in the world after the COVID-19 pandemic. It is known that the pandemic on a global scale has had a serious impact in all spheres. We will exchange views on what can happen in the world at the next stage, and on which way to move further after the pandemic," he said.

Unuvar added that he had participated in this forum several times before.

"This is a forum with the participation of people who express really valuable opinions. Baku is hosting a very important event," Unuvar noted.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.