Int’l community must make more efforts to achieve peace, stability - President of Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The international community must make more efforts to achieve peace and stability, President of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs Wang Chao said during the Emerging Post-COVID-19 Global Order panel within the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

Wang Chao said that the development must be the goal of every country in the period after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The international community must make more efforts to achieve peace and stability in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period,” president of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs said. “I think that transparency and investments will become the main development trend.”

“We must not ignore globalization, we must not isolate ourselves from each other,” Wang Chao added. “China will do its best for the world order after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” has today kicked off.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.