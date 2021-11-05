Azerbaijan's Parliament publishes statement on occasion of November 8 - Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Parliament has published a statement on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day [commemorating the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports.

"During the 44-day Second Karabakh War [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020], the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev liberated our lands, which were occupied for 30 years,” the statement said.

“This is a historic victory because the end of the 30-year occupation during 44 days inflicted a serious blow to Armenian chauvinism, which brought troubles to the Azerbaijani people for the past 200 years," concluded the statement.