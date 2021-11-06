Armenian diaspora puts serious pressure on Armenia - ex-Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Armenian diaspora puts serious pressure on Armenia, Former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin said on the panel session on the topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

Armenia is Turkey's neighbor, he said.

"We tried to resolve the [Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan] peacefully. Armenia would have had benefits, one of which - it would've had access to the world countries through Turkey," he said.

Cetin noted that Armenians should not take steps relying on its diaspora.

"They should understand that they live in this region. Armenians should not act on the orders of the diaspora. We need to look to the future," Chetin said.

He also touched upon the topic of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"We had hoped for the OSCE Minsk Group, but it was inactive, long negotiations were unsuccessful. Today Armenia should not think about revanchism. It is necessary to use the tools of peace, give preference to cooperation in the region," Chetin said.

Chetin also stressed that Azerbaijan has achieved development in many areas.

"But the situation in Armenia is bad, young people are leaving the country because they do not see their future there. There must be peace in the region, which is impossible without Azerbaijan. Today is not the time for conflict, we need peace, stability and cooperation," the ex-minister noted.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The VIII Global Baku Forum will complete its work today.