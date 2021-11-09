Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Moscow
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
Trend:
The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, left for Moscow to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states, Trend reports on Nov. 9 with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
According to the ministry, the meeting will take place on November 10.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Latest
Significance of trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia can hardly be overstated – Russian official
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Our goal is to ensure contribution of Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in region – Turkish MoD
Illegal visit of Armenian Defense Minister to Azerbaijani territories is military-political provocation - MoD
Turkey ready to mobilize all its capabilities to solve any problem of Azerbaijan – Turkish MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Flag Day (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was able to do what many other world leaders failed to do - Bulgarian ex-president