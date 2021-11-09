Armenian Armed Forces shoot at Azerbaijani army's engineering equipment in Kalbajar direction (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9
Trend:
On November 9, Armenian armed forces from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorja village of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire engineering road construction equipment in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction undertook adequate retaliatory actions.
There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.
The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group (PHOTO)
Armenians living in Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani Ambassador to France (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Significance of trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia can hardly be overstated – Russian official
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Our goal is to ensure contribution of Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in region – Turkish MoD
Illegal visit of Armenian Defense Minister to Azerbaijani territories is military-political provocation - MoD
Turkey ready to mobilize all its capabilities to solve any problem of Azerbaijan – Turkish MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Flag Day (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was able to do what many other world leaders failed to do - Bulgarian ex-president