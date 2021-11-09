Armenian Armed Forces shoot at Azerbaijani army's engineering equipment in Kalbajar direction (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

Trend:

On November 9, Armenian armed forces from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorja village of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire engineering road construction equipment in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction undertook adequate retaliatory actions.

There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.