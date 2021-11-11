Azerbaijani FM talks about Turkic Council’s development
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
Trend:
Currently, the Turkic Council is developing, important documents to be adopted by some countries today and tomorrow testify to this, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the eighth meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council’s member-states in Turkey’s Istanbul city, Trend reports.
