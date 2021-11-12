Turkic Council is important structure making significant contribution to region and world - Advisor to Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

The Turkic Council, uniting three continents and having income worth $2 trillion, is an important structure of international importance that makes a significant contribution to the well-being, peace and security of the region and the world, Senior Advisor to the Turkish President Yalcin Topcu told Trend .

Topcu stressed that the Eighth Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan under the theme of "Green Technologies and Smart Cities in the Digital Age" in Democracy and Freedoms Island.

"We hope that the Summit of the Leaders of the Turkic Speaking States will contribute to the peace and prosperity for the Turkic world, the Islamic world and all mankind," senior advisor added.

Topcu added that the Turkic world has 300 million ancestors.

The senior advisor also noted that the Eighth Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States is very important in terms of time and international agenda.

"The activity and future of the Turkic Council, including the Vision Document for the next 20 years, as well as the issue of renaming the Turkic Council which was proposed by Elder of the Turkic World Nursultan Nazarbayev, will be discussed at the Eighth Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States," the senior advisor said.

Topcu said that the chairmanship of the Turkic Council will pass from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

"I hope that the bilateral meetings of our President with the leaders of friendly and fraternal countries on this occasion will have very important results," the senior advisor said.