Visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkey ends
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13
Trend:
The visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Republic of Turkey ended on November 13, Trend reports.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of state at the Ataturk airport, where the state flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey were fluttering.
