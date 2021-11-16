Summit for Democracy in US - clear example of double standards - analysis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

“Summit for Democracy” held in the US is a clear example of double standards, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Isgandarov told Trend on Nov. 16.

According to Isgandarov, the invitation of a country like Armenia where human rights are grossly violated to this event and the absence of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Hungary among the invited countries indicate that this "summit" is a tool of pressure.

“It’s very strange that such countries as Azerbaijan, Turkey and Hungary weren’t invited to the "Summit for Democracy", which was planned on the initiative of US President Joe Biden, because in comparison with most of the invited states, the level of democracy in the aforementioned countries is much higher,” he said.

“First of all, I would like to note that the organization of the US Summit of Democracy is already absurd in itself. By convening such a summit, the US wants to present itself to the world as a “patron of democracy”, as if namely the US is guarding democracy, and not all the states of the world, whilst we remember very well what happened in the last US presidential election when Joe Biden tried to bypass Trump,” the MP noted. “According to opinion polls, US residents still speak in favor of Trump, not Biden, and Trump in his statements still says that he hasn't recognized Biden's results. Then where is democracy? It’s already common knowledge that the "democracy" of the US plays the role of a protective mask for this country.”

“On the other hand, the time has shown that this "democracy" is based on aggression. Namely the belief in this "democracy" of the US was the main reason for what happened in North Africa and other regions of the world. There is still chaos there," he further said.

The MP stressed that the reforms carried out and the projects being implemented in Azerbaijan are based on the principles of democracy.

"Anyone's "assessment" of our democracy through double standards does not matter. In the 44-day Second Karabakh War [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020], the Azerbaijani people showed to the whole world that the way followed by Azerbaijan, and the reforms carried out in the country reflect the will of the people," he added.

Azerbaijani political analyst Shabnam Hasanova said that the "Summit of Democracy" convened by the US amid the growing problems related to democracy in this country is aimed at dividing the world into camps in accordance with the "divide and rule" policy.

"In recent years, the world has witnessed that the US intentions to spread "democracy" in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Libya and other Middle Eastern Muslim states led to tragedies and bloodshed,” concluded Hasanova.