Azerbaijani army takes adequate measures to prevent Armenian provocations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijani army takes adequate measures to prevent Armenian provocations, Deputy Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing on the large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan on the state border, Trend reports.
