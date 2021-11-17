US calls for constructive engagement to resolve issue of border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17
Trend:
The US calls for constructive engagement to resolve the issue of border demarcation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, Trend reports.
“The United States is deeply concerned about reports of intensive fighting today between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We urge both sides to take immediate concrete steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation. We also call on the sides to engage directly and constructively to resolve all outstanding issues, including border demarcation,” the statement says.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
US calls for constructive engagement to resolve issue of border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Equitable energy transition possible together with traditional energy sources – Azerbaijan’s energy minister
Military attaches, reps of int’l organizations accredited in Azerbaijan informed on situation at state border (PHOTO)