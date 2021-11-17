US calls for constructive engagement to resolve issue of border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

The US calls for constructive engagement to resolve the issue of border demarcation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, Trend reports.

“The United States is deeply concerned about reports of intensive fighting today between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We urge both sides to take immediate concrete steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation. We also call on the sides to engage directly and constructively to resolve all outstanding issues, including border demarcation,” the statement says.