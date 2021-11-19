UN adopts resolution initiated by President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 10:40

UN has adopted resolution initiated by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The resolution "Ensuring equitable, affordable, timely and universal access for all countries to vaccines in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic", put forward on behalf of the members of the Non-Aligned Movement at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement at the third committee of the Assembly within the framework of the 76th session of the General the UN Assembly on November 18, 2021, has been adopted by the UN member states.

It is reported that 126 UN member states joined it as co-authors.

It is noted that the resolution is quite detailed, along with other issues, welcomes a number of important global initiatives implemented in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, held on December 3-4, 2020 at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan.