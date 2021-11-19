Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 3 servicemen to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of three servicemen killed on November 16 during a provocation at the state border, to Armenia, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov told Trend.

Shahidov stressed that the bodies were handed over to Armenia at the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on the evening of November 19.