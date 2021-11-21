BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran is satisfied with the development of bilateral trade relations with Azerbaijan.

The statement came from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian during a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Trend reports.

According to Amir Abdollahian, economic potential should be used in trade, transport, energy and tourism sectors between the two countries.

Amir Abdollahian added that the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan could be the beginning of a new page in economic relations between the two countries. Iranian companies are ready to take part in the restoration work in the Azerbaijani liberated areas.

Abdollahian said that given the successful steps taken by both countries in vaccination, it is possible to simplify the movement of citizens of the two countries and resume flights between the two countries.

The Iranian minister noted Iran's constant position in support of the territorial integrity of the countries and the invariability of international borders in the region.