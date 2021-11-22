OSCE MG is only format, where US and Russia cooperate well, says Litzenberger

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group is only format, where the US and Russia cooperate well, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. Litzenberger told reporters, Trend reports.

“The US stands ready to engage constructively with Russia on any issue assuming Russia will display sincerity and good will in that engagement. Unfortunately, we don’t always see that. There is one area where the US and Russia cooperate well and that is in the OSCE Minsk Group format, where the US, Russia and France are the three co-chairs. Recently, in that format we’ve been able to bring the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan together twice. We continue to engage in that format. We support other venues and opportunities that can bring parties together such as the announcement the EU just made that the two leaders will be meeting in Brussels on December 15,” he said.