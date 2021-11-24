Heads of Russia, EU discuss situation in Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24
Trend:
Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the situation in Karabakh.
This is stated in the message of the Kremlin, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
Reportedly, the parties also touched upon the situation on the border of Belarus with the EU countries and pointed out the importance of an early resolution of the migration crisis on the basis of international humanitarian law.
