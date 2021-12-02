US Secretary of State welcomes resumption of direct dialogue between gov'ts of Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial on Dec. 2, Trend reports referring to the message on the website of the US Department of State.

“The Secretary and the Foreign Minister noted the importance of continued coordination on issues in the bilateral relationship,” the message said. “The two sides also discussed the Caucasus, and the Secretary welcomed the resumption of direct dialogue between the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan.”