Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan
Manual counting of 29% of protocols show that 7 parties may enter Kyrgyz Parliament
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss creation of trade-logistics complexes in border areas
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives President of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Politics 19:17
Azerbaijan proposed measures for post-war co-op to OSCE and still awaiting response - FM Politics 19:16
Meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia in Sochi is huge step forward - FM Politics 19:12
Azerbaijani FM meets with US Secretary of State (PHOTO) Politics 19:03
Azerbaijan may increase funding for science and education sectors ICT 19:01
Azerbaijani, Estonian FMs meet within 28th OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm Politics 19:00
President Ilham Aliyev receives world renowned scientist Aziz Sancar (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 18:34
Azerbaijani investment company discloses projected net profit for 2021 Economy 18:18
Uzbekstan to acquire additional shares in IBRD and IFC Uzbekistan 18:06
US Secretary of State welcomes resumption of direct dialogue between gov'ts of Azerbaijan, Armenia Politics 18:06
Azerbaijan's Azerpost revises tariffs for some financial services Finance 18:01
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 17:59
Chinese corporation begins construction of new cement plant in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:59
Azerbaijan can build modern society through digital transformation – minister ICT 17:58
Uzbek Central Bank notes growth in volume of loans issued to individuals Uzbekistan 17:58
Strategic partnership of Azerbaijan, Israel isn't only in diplomatic relations – ambassador Politics 17:56
Russia imposes two-week quarantine for arrivals from South Africa Russia 17:55
No desired result following talks with Armenia for 30 years – Azerbaijani MFA Politics 17:54
Azerbaijan's Azerpost launches new project Finance 17:53
Azerbaijan discloses oil exports to Tunisia over 10M2021 Economy 17:50
Turkey reveals data on vehicle shipments between its Tuzla, Italy's Trieste ports for 10M2021 Turkey 17:50
Number of historical, cultural monuments recently discovered on Azerbaijan’s liberated lands revealed Society 17:49
Turkey discloses number of military vehicles transshipped via local ports for 10M2021 Turkey 17:49
Azerbaijan discloses area of liberated territories de-mined by its military engineering-fortification units Politics 17:48
Russia’s Gazprombank discloses factors determining economic recovery in Azerbaijan for 9M2021 Economy 17:48
Nar introduced renewed store in Gakh (PHOTO) Economy 17:45
Opening of Azerbaijan’s trade mission in Israel is main achievement in ties - ambassador Politics 17:44
OPEC+ monitoring committee makes no recommendation for January production level Arab World 17:42
Israel-UAE diamond dealing thwarted by banking regulations Israel 17:33
Israel always supported territorial integrity of Azerbaijan – ambassador Politics 17:14
OPEC+ monitoring committee starts discussing January plan Arab World 17:10
Swiggy valued at $10.5 billion in $700-million Invesco-led round Other News 16:59
Israel highly values ​​strategic partnership with Azerbaijan – ambassador Politics 16:57
Head of Turkic States Organization talks historic value of recent summit in Istanbul Politics 16:57
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:50
Azerbaijan discloses plans to reduce losses in energy transmission, distribution systems Oil&Gas 16:49
FMs of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria hold meeting within OSCE Ministerial Council (PHOTO) Politics 16:47
Azerbaijan confirms 1,772 more COVID-19 cases, 2,103 recoveries Society 16:46
EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over 'Sterling Lads' forex cartel Europe 16:34
Azerbaijan reveals expected foreign investment inflow into renewable energy sector Oil&Gas 16:20
Georgia ready to become platform for trilateral dialogue with Azerbaijan, Armenia - FM Politics 16:09
Sustainability of energy supply that depends on only one energy source - unrealistic – minister Oil&Gas 16:05
Hungarian State Folk Ensemble and Pál István Band and People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan, pianist Murad Huseynov Charity concert and fair Society 16:02
Russia detects 33,389 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says Russia 15:57
Azerbaijan, Pakistan sign protocol of seventh meeting of joint intergovernmental commission (PHOTO) Politics 15:54
Azerbaijani defense ministry reveals number of found, neutralized mines in Tartar-Goranboy direction (PHOTO) Politics 15:52
Netherlands calls for progress on demarcation, delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia border Politics 15:39
Azerbaijan considers reconstruction of liberated territories as opportunity to speed up transition to climate resilient pathways – minister Oil&Gas 15:33
Iran aims to create more job spots in agricultural sector Business 15:31
Head of Azerbaijan’s Civil Service gives adequate response to provocative statements of Armenia during UNESCO meeting (PHOTO) Politics 15:29
Volume of industrial production in Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 15:22
Canada concerned about recent clashes on Azerbaijani-Armenian border - FM Politics 15:19
Armenia deliberately destroyed Azerbaijani cultural monuments - French photojournalist Politics 15:18
ISESCO regional office to open in Azerbaijan Society 15:17
US calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to resolve issue of delimitation and demarcation of borders - Secretary of State Politics 15:17
Uzbek Central Bank names leading regions of Uzbekistan in terms of volume of loans issued Uzbekistan 15:16
EU supports measures to establish long-term peace in South Caucasus - EU High Representative Politics 14:40
Energy efficiency needs to be tackled by all stakeholders – Azerbaijan’s deputy energy minister Oil&Gas 14:36
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 2 Society 14:35
Bakcell subscribers now have the opportunity to renew "Asan Imza" via SMS Economy 14:35
Unprecedented opportunities for peace available in South Caucasus - Turkish FM Politics 14:31
Iran increases import of wheat Business 14:30
Azerbaijani Air Force Bayraktar drones make training flights (VIDEO) Society 14:26
US, UK’s ambassadors visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO) Politics 14:22
Azerbaijan, CAREC to create Green Energy Alliance concept Oil&Gas 14:20
Crucial to correctly and fully inform public about major investigation processes – aide to Azerbaijani President Politics 14:11
Volume of loaded/unloaded cargo in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port declines Transport 14:08
OSCE fully supports possible development of ties among South Caucasus countries - Chairperson-in-Office Politics 14:05
Azerbaijan's monetary base increases for 11M2021 Finance 14:01
Azerbaijan raised mine threat issue before int'l community – president’s assistant Politics 13:56
It is necessary to minimize references to Armenian media – assistant to Azerbaijani President Politics 13:54
Situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border is stable - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 13:53
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 13:52
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at Aliaga port for 10M2021 Turkey 13:51
Sustainable peace is required to build culture – Azerbaijani minister Society 13:36
Azerbaijani people always call for peace - assistant to President Politics 13:29
Azerbaijan Banks Association, VISA talk strategic plans Finance 13:29
Azerbaijan shares data on mine accidents for Nov. 2021 Society 13:24
British Council and the ADA University are bringing together entrepreneurs and students for a #mycreativespark forum (PHOTO) Society 13:20
Number of rules prevent Iran from exporting minerals, mining products - TPOI Business 13:17
Number of industrial enterprises launched in Iran grows Business 13:08
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 electricity export increases Oil&Gas 13:08
Azerbaijan's Express-C auctions its bonds through Baku Stock Exchange Finance 13:04
Azerbaijani Customs Committee exceeds forecast for transfers to state budget in 11M2021 Finance 13:02
Uzbek and Russian companies to use new technologies for production of high-octane gasoline Uzbekistan 13:00
Israeli startups raised $2.8b in November Israel 12:54
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulations to head of UAE Politics 12:54
OPEC+ weighs output policy as Omicron fears hammer prices Oil&Gas 12:52
We see opportunity for young generation of Azerbaijan, Armenia to find common language – president’s assistant Politics 12:42
Azerbaijan known for its cultural diversity - head of International Fund for Turkic Culture and Heritage Society 12:32
SOCAR reveals volume of oil supply via Baku-Novorossiysk Oil&Gas 12:28
Sustainable peace needed to restore Azerbaijan's destroyed cultural heritage – minister Society 12:27
Peace can only be achieved through dialogue - International Dialogue Center (PHOTO) Society 12:25
Sustainable peace requires continuous effort - UN High Representative Politics 12:25
Azerbaijan becomes center for different religions, cultures, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - FFEU (PHOTO) Politics 12:13
Azerbaijan waited 30 years for UNESCO to talk about country's destroyed cultural heritage - president's assistant (PHOTO) Politics 11:54
Azerbaijan to be praised for its efforts towards greater appreciation of peace building - ICESCO Director General Politics 11:48
Azerbaijan hosts Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 Society 11:42
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects Business 11:42
