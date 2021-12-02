Azerbaijan proposed measures for post-war co-op to OSCE and still awaiting response – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has proposed the measures for post-war cooperation to the OSCE and is still awaiting a response, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the meeting of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports on Dec. 2.

Bayramov said that the OSCE can help Azerbaijan in the restoration of the liberated territories.

“We have put forward a proposal to the OSCE for cooperation on this issue and are still awaiting a response,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister added. “There is a great opportunity for Azerbaijan and Armenia as a result of the end of the conflict to develop good-neighborly relations based on mutual respect, including the territorial integrity of each other.”

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed readiness for such events and took a number of unilateral steps in this sphere as opposed to Armenia.

"Armenia’s ongoing violation of agreements within the trilateral statement causes great concern," Bayramov said.