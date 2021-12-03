Crucial to correctly, fully inform public about major investigation processes – aide to Azerbaijani President (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev urged to correctly and fully inform the public about the major investigation process, Trend reports.

"We shouldn't forget that the issue has to do with human life," Hajiyev said at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held at ADA University in Baku.

He regretted that sometimes, when big incidents with fatal outcome occur, the names of the dead or wounded are sometimes disclosed on social networks, without waiting for the authorities to make official statements.

"This can be a blow to the families of the victims," he said