Putin informs Erdogan on main results of Sochi trilateral meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

A telephone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports citing TASS.

At the request of the President of Turkey, Vladimir Putin informed about the main results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 26 in Sochi, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the statement on Karabakh on November 10, 2020.