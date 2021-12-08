Armenia provided Azerbaijan with maps of minefields three days before court's decision – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Three days before the announcement of the court's decision, Armenia, having transferred mine maps of the remaining territories of Azerbaijan, eliminated the need for the court to make a decision on this issue, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said at a briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

The deputy minister noted that at the end of the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan demanded from Armenia a map of minefields in order to facilitate the process of mine clearance.

“As on many other issues, Armenia has shown an inconsistent and insincere position here. At first, Armenia refused to comment on this issue but then stated that it did not have maps of minefields. From June through July, in exchange for maps of minefields, Armenia demanded the return of persons of Armenian origin who were detained in Azerbaijan in connection with charges of various crimes. After the transfer of these maps, Armenia admitted that this is only a small part of the maps," Mammadov said.

According to the deputy minister, many international organizations were informed about this.

“Already during the consideration of this issue in court, many authoritative structures called on Armenia to provide maps of minefields. All the facts about the deaths of our civilians by mines were presented to the court. Three days before the announcement of the court's decision, Armenia, having transferred mine maps of the rest of Azerbaijan's territories, eliminated the need for the court to express its attitude on this issue," Mammadov said.

On December 7, international justice secured Azerbaijan's petition for temporary measures to prohibit the propaganda of racial hatred by Armenia, including individuals and organizations operating on the territory of this country, directed against Azerbaijanis.

The court reasonably instructed the Armenian side to take urgent measures to prevent violations of the rights of Azerbaijanis. This decision was made after court hearings held on October 14-19, 2021.

The court also rejected Armenia's requests for the immediate release of the detained persons of Armenian origin and the immediate closure of the Military Trophy Park in Baku.