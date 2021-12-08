Azerbaijan’s MFA talks Yerevan's claims on detained persons of Armenian origin (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:05)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Armenia failed to score political points against Azerbaijan regarding the case of people of Armenian origin detained on the Azerbaijani territory, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at a briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 8.

Mammadov added that the petition submitted by Armenia to the court was connected with the transfer of the individuals who committed the crime to Yerevan.

“This is not the coincidence,” the deputy foreign minister said. “The return of these people is the main issue on Armenia’s political agenda. Armenia stated that these individuals were detained because they were Armenians. Azerbaijan presented facts on this issue to the court.”

“Armenia failed to score political points against Azerbaijan in this issue,” Mammadov said. “At the same time, the court demanded the humane treatment towards all people of Armenian origin detained in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan provided the court with facts about the constant observance of the principles of humanism.”

The International Court of Justice granted Azerbaijan's petition on December 7 for temporary measures to prohibit the propaganda of racial hatred by Armenia, including individuals and organizations operating on the territory of this country, directed against Azerbaijanis.

The court instructed the Armenian side to take urgent measures to prevent the violation of the rights of Azerbaijanis. This decision was made after court hearings held on October 14-19, 2021.

The court also rejected Armenia's request for the immediate release of the detained individuals of Armenian origin and the immediate closure of the War Trophy Park in Baku.