Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Working Group on environmental issues in liberated lands (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, was held, Trend reports on Dec. 15.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the relevant government agencies represented in the Working Group.

The participants noted that up to now the revision of the geological maps of the liberated territories has been carried out, the reassessment of the balance of mineral resources existing according to the stock data.

Cadastral work was carried out on 167 deposits in these areas, audits and monitoring of 52 deposits plundered by Armenia in the previously occupied Azerbaijani territories [before their liberation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] were carried out, and an initial assessment of the damage caused.

It was noted that in connection with the study of groundwater sources, 523 wells were audited in the Aghdam district, and 65 wells - in the Fuzuli district. To meet the needs in connection with the design and planning of the economy in the liberated territories, the local stocks of building materials in these areas were assessed, and their use in restoration and construction work was proposed.

Also, the "Program for the restoration of the forest fund in 2022-2026" has been prepared, which provides for measures for planting forests in the liberated territories. Within the framework of the program, in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, measures are planned to restore forests for almost 30,000 hectares of the territory of the forest fund.

Since the beginning of this year, up to 20,000 tree seedlings have been planted in the territories of Zangilan, Gubadli, Fuzuli, Aghdam, Jabrayil, Shusha, Kalbajar, Lachin and Khojavand districts. Up to 2,000 tons of oak and eastern plane tree seeds have been sown. After de-mining the areas where it is planned to plant forests, large-scale measures will be taken to restore the forest fund.

