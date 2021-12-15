President of Moldova expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

I like to express my appreciation for the fact that you were there when we needed help with the gas crisis, President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu said during the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, Trend reports.

“We could explore potential solutions. In the end, we found the short-term solution, but we are still interested to discuss our cooperation in the energy sector, and of course, we are interested in exploring the possibilities to deepen our cooperation with respect to the business cooperation, trade exchanges. We are very interested in improving the business environment in Moldova. We want to create more jobs for our people, we are interested in attracting foreign investors and we are interested in exploring new markets as any other country is. So, I do see this possibility of establishing the contacts and then maybe helping our businesses talk to each other, organizing business forums. So that we could help the citizens of both countries,” Sandu said.