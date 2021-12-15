Armenia has to work on peace agreement and to comply with normal behavior in 21st century - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15

Trend:

They have to work on peace agreement and to comply with the normal behavior in the 21st century. We are neighbors anyway. None of us is going to fly away to another planet. Therefore, we must learn to live side by side and slowly, step by step preparing grounds for normalization of relations, including people to people contact, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Spanish El Pais newspaper, Trend reports.

“We openly said that we are ready for that. But so far, we don’t receive any positive signs from Armenia. It seems to me that in Armenia internal situation and, as I said, before the frustration and, mildly speaking, disappointment after they lost in the war, created a kind of psychological trauma in their society because of exaggerated expectations and unrealistic assessment of the military and political potential. Therefore, for the government of Armenia, it’s important to lead the process of normalization. Not to be behind the public opinion which was based on cultivation of hatred against Azerbaijanis. To lead the public opinion, to make very important steps to persuade the people that the only way for Armenia to develop is to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, to normalize the relations with Turkey, to become a neighbor, a normal neighbor not a hostile neighbor, and to refrain from territorial claims. So, I think that if this formula is accepted by Armenian government and political elite, we have a chance for progress. As far as we are concerned, our position is straightforward. I several times articulated that publicly. And once again, I am saying that we want peace, we want stability, security and prosperous future for the Caucasus,” the head of state said.