Section of Horadiz-Agbend highway completely cleared of mines, unexploded ordnance – ANAMA (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Aslan Mammadli – Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) continues work on clearing mines and unexploded ordnance on the section of the Horadiz-Agbend highway passing through the territory of the Jabrayil district, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

According to the information, this road is part of a project called the Zangazur Corridor.

"The demining operations of the highway are carried out by the ANAMA and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. The Agency conducts them along the former line of contact, in an area that is extremely contaminated with mines. The agency has been conducting operations to clear mines and unexploded ordnance from the Horadiz-Agbend highway since 31 August," the agency says.

According to the order, it is envisaged to clear a 14-kilometer section of the road - from the 22nd to the 36th kilometer.

"Six kilometers of the track on an area of ​​190 hectares is completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance. In this area, 752 mines and unexploded ordnance (396 antipersonnel and 25 anti-tank mines, as well as 331 unexploded ordnance) were found and cleared," ANAMA said.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense began mine clearance operations within this project on June 1, 2021, and an area of ​​558 hectares has already been cleared.