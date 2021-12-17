Production volume in Azerbaijan's defense industry increases - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

The production of defense products increased by 10 percent in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev said on Dec. 17 at an event dedicated to the professional holiday of defense industry workers, Trend reports.

Guliyev said that more than 60 percent of the products manufactured at the ministry’s enterprises have been exported since early 2021.

“The products of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry are exported to more than 30 countries,” the minister said. “The production volume increased by 10 percent compared to 2020.”