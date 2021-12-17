President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emir of Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the occasion of Qatar's national holiday, Trend reports.

"Your Highness, I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and in your quality, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the State of Qatar," the letter said.

"Today, the Azerbaijani – Qatari relations are developing dynamically," the letter said. "I believe that we will continue to put joint efforts to expand our traditional friendly ties and fully benefit from the potential of mutually beneficial collaboration for the sake of interests of our peoples."

"On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Qatar," the letter said.