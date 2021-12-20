Amount of monthly pension for honorary titles increased in Azerbaijan - decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed on December 20 a decree on amendments to his decree "On the provision of a monthly pension for honorary titles" No. 878 of July 4, 2005, Trend reports.
According to the document, the pension’s amount will be increased from 150 manat ($88.2) to 180 manat ($105.8) and from 100 manat ($58.8) to 120 manat ($70.6).
The decree will come into force on January 1, 2022.
