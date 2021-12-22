President Ilham Aliyev turned South Caucasus into region of peaceful future and development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

The issues related to the South Caucasus region are being discussed today in terms of future, development, and peace thanks to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, rather than in terms of war or conflict, Former Prime Minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici said in an interview with Trend .

“President Ilham Aliyev did everything possible to resolve the Karabakh conflict,” Gaburici said. “I am very glad and glad to see such a situation that we do not talk about the war anymore. This is very important.”

“People do not die anymore and everyone is talking about how to build infrastructure in that region and provide people with better conditions for living,” the former prime minister added. “We all know what happened there. So, it is very important now to talk about the future, about what Azerbaijan and all of us are ready for.”

Gaburici also added that the restoration of communications in the South Caucasus will be a big impetus for economic integration in the region.

“Infrastructure and everything connected with it are very important for the development of the economy,” the former prime minister said. “The restoration of communications and transport routes will become a big impetus for strengthening the well-being of the population and improving the lives of people.”

Gaburici said that it is necessary to focus on the development of the region because this will give an opportunity for further development.

As for the topic of combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the former prime minister stressed that it is impossible to talk about further development without mass vaccination against COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, there is not such a level of vaccination against COVID-19 in Moldova as in Azerbaijan,” Gaburici said. “The policy being pursued by President Ilham Aliyev in the field of combating COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination of the population against COVID-19 is wise and very correct.”

“I have been pleasantly surprised to learn that Azerbaijan properly communicates with the population, who understands why this is necessary,” Gaburici said.