Azerbaijan-Iran relations are based on deep historical roots - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are based on deep historical roots, cultural and religious ties, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.

Minister noted that after Azerbaijan gained independence, a number of documents were signed that form relations between the two countries.