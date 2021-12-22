Azerbaijan-Iran relations are based on deep historical roots - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
Trend:
Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are based on deep historical roots, cultural and religious ties, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.
Minister noted that after Azerbaijan gained independence, a number of documents were signed that form relations between the two countries.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan region to discuss development of North-South Int’l Transport Corridor
Latest
Azerbaijan received numerous offers from Iranian companies regarding participation in restoration of liberated territories - minister
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan region to discuss development of North-South Int’l Transport Corridor
Josep Borrell greatly welcomes exchange of statements between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Brussels
New transport corridor to expand economic relations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia – Consulate General
Turkey to support Azerbaijan in implementation of "Green Energy Concept" in liberated areas - minister
Azerbaijan - one of key beneficiaries of high gas prices, increased demand in European region -Gazprombank